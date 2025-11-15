DT
Schools highlight risks of new-age nicotine devices

Schools highlight risks of new-age nicotine devices

Experts call out deceptive marketing promoting vaping as fashionable

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:19 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Schoolchildren and teachers pose for a photograph during a Children’s Day programme.
More than 500 students from Classes VIII to XII at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School, Mandir Marg, participated in a Children’s Day programme focused on the rising use of new-age nicotine products such as vapes, nicotine pouches and gums among adolescents.

The event used theatre, art activities and expert-led sessions to convey the health risks associated with these devices in an engaging and accessible manner.

An educational toolkit titled ‘Our Future, Our Fight’ was introduced to help schools strengthen classroom discussions on nicotine addiction and the marketing tactics used to attract young consumers. The toolkit has been developed by Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), a group working on youth-focused anti nicotine awareness.

Students attended a range of interactive activities throughout the day, including a poster-making competition, a Nukkad Natak performed by National School of Drama artists, a march past, and a scientific awareness session conducted by a pulmonologist.

Dr Atul Goel, Professor of Medicine at Lady Hardinge Medical College and former Director General of Health Services, warned students about deceptive marketing aimed at youth. “Health is the foundation of every child’s future. Vaping and other new-age nicotine devices are modern forms of poison. We must recognise that manufacturers are deliberately creating a market of future addicts by luring young people with deceptive marketing and the illusion that vaping is fashionable or harmless. Children should not be misled, as there is nothing cool about addiction,” he said.

Jitendramani Tripathi, DCP, Supreme Court Security, spoke about the role of values and guidance in helping children resist harmful influences.

“Today’s generation is full of energy, power, and drive. What we need is to understand and support them. With this inner strength, they will be beyond the reach of those who promote these harmful devices. We are also blessed with rich values and culture, passed down by our parents and teachers. By drawing on these strengths, children can resist those who try to mislead them. Students who respect their parents and teachers will never fall prey to such harmful influences,” he said.

A ‘fact cards’ activity further informed students about harmful chemicals and industry marketing strategies. The session also referenced PM Narendra Modi’s earlier Mann Ki Baat message: “E-cigarettes have been banned so that this new form of intoxication does not destroy our young generation or waste the dreams of our families.”

