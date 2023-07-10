Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

In view of the unprecedented rain in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the closure of all schools for one day for the safety of schoolchildren.

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that considering the incessant rainfall over the past two days and the grave warnings from the weather department, all schools in Delhi would remain close for one day (Monday, July 10). The decision to reopen schools will be taken after assessing the weather conditions tomorrow.

Prior to this, Education Minister Atishi instructed the Education Department to conduct physical inspection of each and every government school for the safety of schoolchildren.

Atishi mentioned that the continuous rain in Delhi over the past few days has created an unprecedented situation. Therefore, the physical inspection of all schools under the Delhi Government is being conducted to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

With more rain forecast for Monday, the administrations of Gurugram and Faridabad districts have ordered closure of schools on Monday.

In Faridabad, coaching centres will also remain closed on Monday, the district administration said.