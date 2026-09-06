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Home / Delhi / Scolded for returning home late, girl dies by suicide in Delhi

Scolded for returning home late, girl dies by suicide in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi’s Shahdara after she was scolded by family members for returning home late, the police said on Saturday.

The girl’s sister found her hanging at their house in Krishna Nagar and raised an alarm, the police said.

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After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. The girl was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they said.

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During preliminary inquiry, the police learnt that the girl had returned home late and was scolded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm, following which she was brought down and taken to the hospital.

Speaking to the media, a neighbour said he works with the deceased’s sister.

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“While at work, her sister called her around 9.30 pm. Despite calling multiple times, she didn't pick up and hence she rushed home,” he said.

“She knocked multiple times but then we broke open the door. Her sister found her hanging by a rope. She only cut the rope and got her body down,” he said. Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident, the police said.

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