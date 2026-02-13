Scooter rider hit by speeding truck, dies

In a tragic accident, a 55-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter and he fell into a drain after colliding with a railing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. An FIR was registered against an unknown vehicle driver who managed to flee away with his vehicle from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony, Gurugram, who used to work in a private company in Manesar. On Wednesday evening, after finishing work at the company, he was returning from Manesar to Rajiv Chowki on his scooter. He was hit by a speeding truck near the Bestech Building. Rajesh, along with his Activa, collided with a roadside railing and fell into a drain.

A police team reached the spot and after getting him out from the drain, he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint of Mohit, son of the deceased, an FIR was registered at sector 37 police station.

“We are examining CCTV footage from around the scene. The accused driver will be identified and arrested soon,” said inspector Manjeet Singh, SHO of sector 37 police station.