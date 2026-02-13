DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Scooter rider hit by speeding truck, dies

Scooter rider hit by speeding truck, dies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
Advertisement

In a tragic accident, a 55-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter and he fell into a drain after colliding with a railing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. An FIR was registered against an unknown vehicle driver who managed to flee away with his vehicle from the spot.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony, Gurugram, who used to work in a private company in Manesar. On Wednesday evening, after finishing work at the company, he was returning from Manesar to Rajiv Chowki on his scooter. He was hit by a speeding truck near the Bestech Building. Rajesh, along with his Activa, collided with a roadside railing and fell into a drain.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and after getting him out from the drain, he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Following the complaint of Mohit, son of the deceased, an FIR was registered at sector 37 police station.

“We are examining CCTV footage from around the scene. The accused driver will be identified and arrested soon,” said inspector Manjeet Singh, SHO of sector 37 police station.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts