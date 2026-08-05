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Home / Delhi / Scooter with 96 pending challans worth over Rs10-L fine impounded

Scooter with 96 pending challans worth over Rs10-L fine impounded

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:54 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Traffic policemen impound the scooter in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram traffic police impounded a scooter with 96 pending challans amounting to Rs 10 lakh in fines. The scooter was seized during a vehicle checking drive at Rajeev Chowk on Tuesday.

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A senior traffic police officer said that the department was taking strict action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against vehicle owners who had failed to clear long-pending traffic challans. Motorists were also being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to pay them on time.

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On Tuesday, Zonal Officer Rajeev Chowk, ASI Vijay Singh, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle checking drive. During the inspection, a scooter was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the required documents. However, the rider failed to provide any documents.

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“During verification, it was found that the scooter had 96 pending challans registered under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Further examination revealed that one challan had been issued through an e-challan machine, while the remaining challans were generated through camera-based enforcement. The total outstanding fine was Rs 10 lakh.

“Most of the challans were related to riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, failure to produce a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other traffic violations. In view of the large number of pending challans, Gurugram Traffic Police took action as per law and impounded the scooter. It was later parked at the designated impound lot,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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The Gurugram traffic police has appealed to all motorists to follow traffic rules, keep mandatory vehicle documents—including valid insurance, a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required papers—updated, and ensure timely payment of pending challans.

The officer added that compliance with traffic rules was essential for the safety of motorists as well as other road users.

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