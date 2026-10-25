Scouting farmhouses for dacoity in south Delhi, wanted criminal held after gunfight

A criminal carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward was arrested after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in south Delhi on Sunday morning while allegedly scouting farmhouses to identify targets for dacoity, officials said.

The accused, identified as Savan alias Sudhan, is allegedly associated with the notorious ‘Chhaimar’ gang, also known as the ‘Kachha-Baniyan’ gang. He was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment after being apprehended, the police said.

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According to the police, a team from the Maidan Garhi police station acted on secret information about the suspect’s movements. Around 6.25 am, he arrived on a motorcycle from Bass Gaon Road and was identified by an informer. The police said he was conducting reconnaissance of farmhouses in the area with the intention of committing dacoity.

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When the team attempted to intercept him, the suspect allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol. Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar fired three warning rounds, but the suspect allegedly pulled out another country-made pistol and fired again, with a bullet hitting the officer’s bulletproof jacket.

The accused was carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward declared by the Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, in connection with a 2014 dacoity-cum-murder case registered at Shahganj police station in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

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Police records also link him to a robbery-cum-murder case registered at Raya police station in Mathura in 2016. He was reportedly wanted in another murder-cum-robbery case registered at City-2 police station in Mansa, Punjab, in 2024.

The accused, who uses several aliases, including Hira, Muchhoda Fufa and Muchhoda Chacha, is suspected of involvement in criminal activities across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.