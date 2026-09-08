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Home / Delhi / Sealing of four plus floor buildings sparks anxiety among South Campus students over loss of accommodation

Sealing of four plus floor buildings sparks anxiety among South Campus students over loss of accommodation

Satya Niketan mishap

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A day after a five storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people, the mood in the student neighbourhood around Delhi University’s South Campus was markedly different on Monday.

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Conversations that would normally revolve around classes, exams and rent had shifted to a more basic concern, how safe is the building they are living in?

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The anxiety intensified after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors. Students living in PGs and private hostels said they support action against unsafe structures, but are now worried about what will happen if the buildings they occupy particularly their upper floors are sealed.

“If the fifth floor is illegal, the students living there cannot simply be asked to leave. Most of us do not have another room ready. The authorities should first tell us where these students will stay,” said Raj Sharma, a South Campus student.

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The concern is particularly strong in Satya Niketan and surrounding areas, where multi storey PGs and private hostels have become a major source of accommodation for students because of their proximity to South Campus colleges. With university hostels catering to only a small fraction of Delhi University’s students, shifting elsewhere is not an easy option.

For many students, there is also money at stake. Security deposits and advance rent can amount to a significant part of their monthly budget, and students fear they could struggle to recover the money if their PG is suddenly sealed.

“We have paid the PG owners security deposits to get these rooms. If the authorities seal the building, students should not be left to negotiate with the owners on their own. There has to be a mechanism to get our money back,” said Deepesh Yadav, who lives in a PG near South Campus.

The collapse has also changed the way students look at the buildings around them. Multi-storey structures that previously went largely unnoticed are now being viewed through the lens of construction and structural safety.

“Earlier, while taking a room, I would ask about rent, food and distance from college. Now students are asking how many floors the building has and whether it has been inspected. Nobody wants to wait for another accident to find out that a building is unsafe,” said Monika, a South Campus student.

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