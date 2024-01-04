Seals of shops broken over delay in handover

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, January 3
As a mark of protest against the AAP-led Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation, seal of two establishments at the local shopping complex were broken in the presence of the BJP unit of the national capital.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that shopkeepers at the local shopping complex were being harassed as their establishments have remained sealed for several years.
He highlighted that a month ago, a two-member judicial committee appointed by the Supreme Court had directed the MCD to hand over the sealed shops.
Later, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had claimed in a press conference that the orders for unsealing shops had been obtained. The Mayor had assured shopkeepers that the shops at the local shopping complex would soon be reopened. However, on January 1, it came to light that the MCD had submitted an application in the Supreme Court seeking the continued sealing of these establishments.
Sachdeva emphasized that today, LSC shopkeepers find themselves disheartened by what they perceive as a betrayal by the Kejriwal administration. In response to an invitation from Hauz Khaz Market traders, Sachdeva attended the protest against the Municipal Corporation, where a symbolic unsealing of two establishments took place.
Issuing a warning to the Mayor, Sachdeva called for immediate completion of the paperwork required for unsealing these shops, insisting on a permanent resolution to the issue.
