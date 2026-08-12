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Home / Delhi / 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to start soon': Cockroach Janata Party

'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar to start soon': Cockroach Janata Party

'BJP's actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth'

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that a similar protest on the lines of the student protest will soon, which he termed "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar".

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Addressing a public meet, Dipke said, "Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon." Dipke also alleged that the CJP was unable to find a venue for its volunteers' meeting in Delhi as several hall owners cited "pressure from above".

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"We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above," Dipke said.

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He claimed that the party eventually managed to secure a hall but alleged that its owners received threats on the morning of the meeting.

"They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down," he alleged.

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Dipke accused the BJP of being behind the alleged threats and said such actions would not deter the party.

"All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken," he said.

Dipke's announcement comes after the CJP led a 37-day-long protest from Jantar Mantar, which was withdrawn on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and they received assurance on their other key demands.

On CJP Founder Dipke's "Jantar Mantar Season 2" statement, party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day.

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