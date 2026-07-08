SEBI amends FPI regulations, replaces fee structure from US dollar to rupee denomination

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has notified changes to the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) regulations, replacing the US dollar-denominated payment mechanism with a rupee-denominated fee structure for foreign investors and foreign venture capital investors (FVCIs).

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In order to give foreign investors and intermediaries sufficient time to adjust to the new system, the modifications will take effect after six months.

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“In regulation 43B (2), the words and symbols ‘US $1000’ shall be substituted with the words and symbols ‘₹90,000 in eligible foreign exchange equivalent’,” as per the notification dated 3 July.

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Additionally, the registration price for FVCIs and Category-I FPIs has been changed from USD 2,500 to Rs 2.3 lakh. The late fee and continuance cost have also been updated by the market watchdog.

In accordance with the revised regulations, designated depository participants (DDPs) must send SEBI the fees they receive from FPIs and FVCIs within five business days of registering.

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Furthermore, the regulator has streamlined the registration procedure by adding the date of incorporation or birth to the standard application form for FPI registration.

In line with the announcement made by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in March, the modification is intended to make Permanent Account Number (PAN) applications easier.

SEBI received USD 12.98 million from FPIs and FVCIs for registration, continuation and other fees, including GST during the fiscal year 2025–2026.

According to the regulator, operational issues with the current dollar-based system such as manual accounting and invoicing, a lack of real-time accounting visibility and delays in financial reporting, are addressed by the switch to a fee structure priced in rupees.

Apart from that, the regulator revised the fee payment system for custodians, substituting a monthly payment of Rs 85,000 for the yearly payment of Rs 10 lakh.