Second ceiling collapse at IIMC girls’ hostel raises safety concerns

Concerns over the safety and maintenance of the girls hostel at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) have resurfaced after the ceiling of a washroom collapsed, reportedly at the same spot where a similar incident had occurred two to three years ago.

Fortunately, no student was present in the washroom at the time of the incident, as most hostel residents had left for their hometowns for Diwali. However, the recurrence of the collapse has raised questions about the quality of the earlier repair work and the upkeep of the hostel infrastructure.

What makes the incident particularly concerning is that repair and maintenance work has reportedly been underway at different locations in the hostel. Meena, a resident of the girls hostel, said the news of the collapse was alarming, although she was away when the incident occurred and did not have first-hand information about the circumstances.

“As I said, I was at my hometown for Diwali when the incident happened, and I’m still at home. So, I don’t have any first-hand information about the ceiling collapse or the exact circumstances in which it happened,” she said.

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Referring to the ongoing maintenance work, she added, “However, repair and maintenance work has been ongoing at different places in the hostel. That’s why the news of the ceiling collapse is quite alarming. I honestly don’t know what caused it, especially since maintenance work has been taking place. I wouldn’t want to speculate without knowing the actual facts.”

Meena said she had been staying at the hostel for around four months and did not wish to comment on the overall hostel experience. She, however, mentioned that students had earlier raised concerns over mess food, which were addressed after the matter was brought to the authorities’ notice. “Overall, my experience has been fine,” she said.

Meanwhile, questions have also been raised over the alleged attempt to prevent students from discussing the incident with the media. The collapse was reportedly described as a minor case of plaster of Paris (POP) falling and termed a “human error”.

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A student, requesting anonymity, said, “Sorry we cant talk to media. We are under a contract with the hostel admin. Through a signed bond.”

The statement has raised questions about the nature of the alleged agreement and whether students are being discouraged from speaking about matters concerning their safety.

The administration now faces questions over whether an impartial inquiry and technical inspection will be ordered, whether the quality of the previous repair work will be examined and who will be held accountable for the repeated incident.

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At an institution that trains future journalists, the concerns go beyond a damaged ceiling. The key question is whether hostel safety will receive the attention it warrants before a similar incident puts students at risk.