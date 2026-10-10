Second STEM lab under Shikhar Dhawan Foundation initiative opens

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory at Dr B R Ambedkar CM SHRI School in Janakpuri and distributed free bicycles to 32 Class 9 girl students under the Delhi Government’s Vidya Vahini Scheme.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), attended the event along with representatives of Da One Group and its CSR partner, Sportskeeda.

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The laboratory is the second facility established under the foundation’s STEM Shiksha programme in collaboration with the Delhi Government. The initiative aims to promote experiential learning and equip students with practical skills in science and technology.

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Emphasising the need to move beyond textbook-based education, Sood said, “Our government does not want education for Delhi’s children to remain confined to classrooms and textbooks. We want children not just to read, but to think, ask questions, experiment, fail, try again and ultimately discover. Education is not merely about providing answers; it is about fostering the ability to ask the right questions.”

The minister said the laboratory would give students an opportunity to learn through experimentation and develop an interest in innovation and technology, rather than relying solely on rote learning.

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Speaking about the bicycle distribution initiative, Sood said, “The decision to give free bicycles to our Class 9 girls was not merely about distributing bicycles. It was a decision for their dignity, safety, independence and education. While one step gives our daughters physical mobility, the STEM lab gives them the mobility of knowledge and innovation.”

Under the Vidya Vahini Scheme, the Delhi Government aims to distribute bicycles to approximately 1.40 lakh Class 9 girl students across the capital. Nearly 20,000 bicycles have already been delivered, according to the government.

Dhawan reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and welcomed efforts to promote digital and practical education in government schools. He emphasised the importance of providing students with opportunities to develop practical skills and prepare for a technology-driven future.