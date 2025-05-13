DT
PT
Trump luxury project in Gurgaon sold out on day 1, record Rs 3,250 crore in allotments



This project is the second Trump-branded residential development in North India
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:26 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The second Trump Towers project under construction in Gurugram has sold out on the very first day of its launch.

Developers Smartworld and Tribeca announced that all 298 units in the upcoming twin-tower project were completely sold out, recording Rs 3,250 crore in allotments. Among these, the ultra-premium penthouses, worth a total of Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted.

This is being seen as yet another milestone in Gurugram’s flourishing luxury market.

The units are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore and the residences will be housed in two 51-storey towers.

This project is the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. The first, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out, with delivery expected later this month.

