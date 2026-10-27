Section 163 imposed outside Jamia Millia Islamia as protest enters Day 16, teachers condemn ‘outsiders’ interference

The Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) outside Jamia Millia Islamia as the protest demanding restoration of the students’ union entered its 16th day. Heavy police deployment, detention buses and a tear gas vehicle were stationed outside the campus following a fresh protest call by joint students’ organisations.

Security was tightened around the university, with police making repeated announcements warning against gatherings in violation of the prohibitory orders. Those assembling in the restricted area were warned of legal action as students continued their agitation despite restrictions on campus access.

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Meanwhile, protesting students alleged that the university administration was raising the height of alternative entry gates by adding cemented structures to prevent them from climbing over the gates and entering the campus. The allegations came after students were seen attempting to scale university gates during earlier demonstrations when they were denied entry.

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The developments came a day after the university administration issued an order accepting key demands of protesting students, including holding students’ union elections within 15 days of approval of the union constitution, revoking suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the protest, and constituting a committee to inquire into the conduct of security personnel.

In a separate development, university teachers condemned what they described as repeated attempts by political actors and outsiders to escalate the agitation and disrupt academic activities.

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At a meeting of Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors and senior university officials, teachers expressed concern over political interference, particularly the visits of Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood. According to the teachers, the university lodged an FIR on October 25 over their alleged unauthorised entry into the campus.

The teachers also criticised former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju over a Facebook post questioning the administration’s approach to student union elections. They maintained that the current administration had taken concrete steps towards restoring the union, which was dissolved in 2006.

They further alleged that persons from "outside the university" had occupied and locked the political science and economics department building since October 24, disrupting academic activities.

The university has shifted to online teaching until November 8, with the decision to be reviewed thereafter.

The teachers called upon outsiders to refrain from actions that could vitiate the campus atmosphere or disrupt academic activities, maintaining that the university’s students and employees were its primary stakeholders.

With the agitation entering its third week, the fresh police restrictions and allegations of political interference have further intensified the standoff over the restoration of the students union.