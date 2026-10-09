Security checks up at Noida-Delhi borders ahead of CJP protest; BSF deployed

Security has been stepped up at the borders connecting Noida with Delhi, with police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at key points ahead of a major protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital on Saturday.

The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

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At the Chilla border, personnel from the Noida and Delhi police, along with BSF jawans, have been deployed as part of heightened security arrangements.

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Police teams have begun checking vehicles considered suspicious and questioning people wherever necessary, officials said.

Security personnel are keeping a close watch on buses, taxis and private cars entering Delhi from Noida. Vehicles are being stopped for checks as part of efforts to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.

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Reinforced concrete (RCC) barriers have also been placed at the border to strengthen security.

Sources suggested that police could move to seal the border around 9 pm on Friday, though an official confirmation of the proposed measure was not immediately available.

Several social organisations, members of farmers' unions and leaders of some political parties in Noida have alleged that police have placed them under house arrest ahead of the protest.

"I have security personnel from police and other forces at my home and around it and I am not allowed to go out. My associates who are farmers rights activists also informed me about a similar situation with them. I wish to participate in the protest in Delhi tomorrow along with fellow farmers," Sukhveer Khalifa, president of Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, an influential farmers' body in Noida, told PTI over the phone.

There was no official response from authorities to these allegations. Phone calls to senior officials remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has said its services will operate as usual on Saturday, following the regular weekend timetable.

"There will be no change in Noida Metro operations. Passenger services will continue on Saturday as per the usual Saturday schedule," an NMRC spokesperson told PTI on Friday.

The clarification comes after directions were issued to keep several Delhi Metro stations closed during the protest in the national capital. Delhi Metro's network expands into Noida also with several stations here, prompting concerns over possible disruptions to connectivity.

The NMRC operates services between Noida and Greater Noida, and its metro line does not enter Delhi's territorial limits.