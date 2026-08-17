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Home / Delhi / Security guard dies after gate collapses at Delhi construction site

Security guard dies after gate collapses at Delhi construction site

50-year-old man was trapped under sliding gate while electricians worked on its electrical connections

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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A 50-year-old security guard died after a sliding gate collapsed on him at an under-construction hostel on KG Marg in New Delhi, officials said on Monday.

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The victim, identified as Dharampal, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries at Dr RML Hospital.

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According to the police, they received information about the incident at 5:08 pm on Sunday.

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A co-worker, 54-year-old Brijesh Tiwari, told the police that he and Dharampal were on their scheduled 9 am to 9 pm shift. Tiwari said two electricians were working on the electrical connections of an already-installed sliding gate when it suddenly collapsed, trapping Dharampal underneath.

The gate was subsequently lifted and Dharampal was taken to Dr RML Hospital in an unconscious state. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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The police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Parliament Street police station. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and fix responsibility.

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