Security intensified at Delhi Metro stations, prominent sites after series of bomb threats

Security intensified at Delhi Metro stations, prominent sites after series of bomb threats

Teams of bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been deployed at sensitive locations, including Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat and Assembly complex

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Security has been tightened at all metro stations and prominent location across Delhi after a series of bomb threats were received via emails, an official said on Monday.

Multiple institutions, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, Red Fort and two schools, received bomb threats emails earlier in the day, which were later declared hoaxes following extensive searches by security agencies.

"Our cyber teams are trying to trace the IP addresses using which some miscreants are issuing bomb threats. Such criminals are using Virtual Private Network (VPN) to send emails to mislead police investigation. But our experts will find out the culprits," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that after receiving bomb threats, the police beefed up security arrangements at all the important installations, including Delhi Metro stations.

Following the threat specifically mentioning metro services, the Delhi Police stepped up security deployment across all stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network.

"A high alert has been sounded across the city. Additional forces have been deployed at all metro stations and vital installations. Anti-sabotage checks and random frisking are also being carried out,' said the police officer.

Teams of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been deployed at sensitive locations, including the Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat and the Assembly complex, he said.

Another senior officer said that coordination meetings were held with officials of the Delhi Metro and other agencies to review security preparedness.

"We have asked our counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to step up security at metro stations falling under their jurisdictions as well. Surveillance has been enhanced and CCTV monitoring intensified," he said.

The officer added that cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible.

Police maintained that thorough searches were conducted at the threatened locations and nothing suspicious was found. However, security arrangements will remain tightened as a precautionary measure, the officer added.

Tags :
