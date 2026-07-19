Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Chalo Sansad” march.

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The Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and is conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday.

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Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. “We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone,” they said.

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Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

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A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

“Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas,” the source said.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency.

The heightened vigil comes amid fresh developments at the protest site, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked away on Saturday to the Safdarjung Hospital following deterioration in his health.

Wangchuk issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in the proposed July 20 march.