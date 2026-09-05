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Home / Delhi / Security stepped up outside Parliament Street police station amid protest call by Bhardwaj supporters

Security stepped up outside Parliament Street police station amid protest call by Bhardwaj supporters

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Security was tightened outside the Parliament Street police station on Saturday, with barricades put up and paramilitary personnel deployed, amid supporters of detained Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj gathering there to stage a protest, an officer said.

The security arrangements were made a day after Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged assault on the father of a minor activist during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

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Several teams had been deployed to trace Bhardwaj, who was detained from Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met police officials and demanded his arrest.

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A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made outside the police station in view of the possibility of a gathering.

Barricades have been placed at strategic points around the police station and paramilitary personnel deployed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

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On Friday, Delhi Police also added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault.

A fresh FIR under the POCSO Act was also registered on a complaint by the minor activist alleging online threats and harassment. The case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The action followed backlash after an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of the minor activist's father during the July 20 protest. He later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.

The Delhi Police had earlier said the injuries suffered by Sanjay Kumar were "simple" in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet.

The CJP staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday demanding action against Bhardwaj and had sought the addition of attempt-to-murder, criminal intimidation and SC/ST Act provisions to the case.

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