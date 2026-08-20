Security tightened ahead of DUSU elections

The Delhi University (DU) administration has stepped up security and monitoring measures ahead of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, with more than 500 CCTV cameras keeping watch over the university’s North and South Campuses and key routes.

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DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh said the administration was working with the Delhi Police to ensure that the elections were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

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The Delhi Police ACP Rajendra Prasad and officials from the DU Proctor’s Office were also present.

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Speaking about the measures taken to regulate election-related activities, Prof Manoj Kumar Singh said, “One month of hard work is showing results, and the gathering of vehicles has been brought under control.”

He added, “There has been no information about defacement so far. The DU team, in coordination with the police, has undertaken a joint campaign, and positive results are emerging.”

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The Proctor said students had been informed that violations of election rules could lead to cancellation of their nominations and even the election.

He said printed pamphlets and posters would be completely prohibited for campaigning, while handwritten posters would be allowed only on designated ‘Walls of Democracy’ on the university campus.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Singh also urged principals of all 54 DU colleges to create two ‘Walls of Democracy’, each measuring 10×10 feet, one for DUSU related campaigning and another for college committee elections.

Only five students allowed for campaigning

The Proctor said no more than five students would be allowed to go for election campaigning. In women’s colleges, only female students would be permitted to campaign.

He further said candidates nominations would be cancelled immediately if alcohol or intoxicating substances were found in their vehicles.

The administration will also monitor PG areas near the North and South Campuses to prevent any untoward activity. NCC and NSS cadets will be involved in the monitoring campaign.

“During and after the elections, the DU administration is fully serious about the safety of girls,” Prof. Manoj Kumar Singh said.

He added, “We do not want to punish anyone, our objective is to conduct the DUSU elections peacefully in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee.”

Police monitoring vehicles and social media

ACP Rajendra Prasad said prospective candidates should minimise the use of vehicles during campaigning. “The police have a close watch on everyone. Whoever violates the law will have a report registered against them,” he said.

He said police were monitoring violations ranging from tinted windows to improper parking and that legal action was being taken against those violating rules.

Responding to questions on online campaigning, the ACP said, “The police are also keeping a close watch on social media. The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell is keeping complete surveillance.”

He further said police personnel would be deployed both in uniform and plain clothes during the elections, with the deployment of forces being decided according to the situation on the ground.