Security tightened for Vidhan Sabha session

New Delhi, December 14
The Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session will commence on Friday with stepped up security arrangements, including thorough frisking and checking of pass holders for the visitors gallery, in view of the security breach witnessed at the Parliament a day before, the authorities said on Thursday.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI that checking of visitors will be stricter than earlier. He a meeting of the security guards at the Vidhan Sabha is held routinely by the officials before every session.
“The visitors during the Assembly session have to take passes and they are issued to only those who come on MLA recommendations,” he added.
“The security will be tightened in and outside the Vidhan Sabha on Friday in view of the session. The local police will be deployed outside the premises, while the security unit will look after the security inside the Delhi Assembly,” a senior police officer said.
