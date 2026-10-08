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Home / Delhi / Seemapuri building collapse: 2 more bodies found, death toll rises to 5

Seemapuri building collapse: 2 more bodies found, death toll rises to 5

Eight injured rescued and shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital; officials say structure developed cracks after Uttarakhand earthquake tremors

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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An earthmover clears debris after a four-storey building collapsed onto two to three adjoining houses, in Seemapuri, New Delhi, October 7, 2026. PTI
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The death toll in the Seemapuri building collapse rose to five on Thursday after two more bodies were recovered from the debris at the site in east Delhi, an official said.

The two deceased have been identified as Nusrat alias Guria and Hajra Bibi, he said.

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The victims found earlier included a 12-year-old girl, 21-year-old Gulafsa, who was around four months pregnant, and a child aged around one-and-a-half years.

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Eight people injured in the collapse were rescued and shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur for treatment.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, DDMA, MCD and DUSIB are engaged in clearing the debris and searching the site.

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The four-storey building, located near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Seemapuri, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the structure had developed cracks after tremors caused by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening, though the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

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