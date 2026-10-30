Seemapuri building collapse: Delhi Govt orders magisterial probe

The Delhi Government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a multi-storey residential building in New Seemapuri earlier this month that claimed four lives, with preliminary findings suggesting that demolition work involving heavy machinery at an adjoining unauthorised construction site may have triggered the tragedy.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Friday directed the District Magistrate (North-East) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the October 7 collapse, identify violations of building safety norms and fix accountability for possible lapses by civic agencies and government officials.

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The residential building E-402 at New Seemapuri had collapsed around 3 pm on October 7. The structure was built on a small plot measuring approximately 20 to 25 square yards.

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The collapse also caused extensive damage to three adjoining buildings, which were subsequently declared unsafe by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The affected structures were evacuated to prevent further casualties.

According to preliminary local inquiries cited by the government, demolition work being carried out with heavy machinery at an adjacent unauthorised construction site is suspected to have triggered the collapse due to vibrations.

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The initial assessment also raised concerns over the structural stability of several residential buildings in the neighbourhood, many of which have been constructed on small plots without adequate structural columns or beams.

Announcing the inquiry, Sood said, "This is a deeply tragic incident that has cost precious lives. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate every single aspect of this collapse. No guilty person or lax official will be spared. Our immediate priority is to support the affected families, and our long-term goal is to enforce strict structural safety rules so that such an accident never happens again in Delhi."

The inquiry will examine the exact circumstances and root causes of the collapse, including possible violations of building regulations and safety provisions by property owners, tenants or other private individuals.

It will also investigate whether negligence, omissions or failures on the part of government departments, civic agencies or their officials contributed to the incident.

The District Magistrate has been tasked with identifying those responsible and recommending strict legal action against any individuals, agencies or officials found at fault.

Besides fixing accountability, the inquiry will examine the implementation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and recommend long-term preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the Capital.

The government's decision comes more than three weeks after the collapse, which has raised concerns over unauthorised construction, unsafe residential structures and the enforcement of building safety regulations in densely populated neighbourhoods.