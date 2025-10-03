Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Delhi Police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody.

Police had sought judicial custody for Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute here.

His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court.

The court sought a response from police on other applications seeking the wearing of monk robes, providing medicines and “sanyasi” food.

The 62-year-old was apprehended from Agra on September 28.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages to them at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students’ movements through a CCTV monitoring app installed on his phone.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

He reportedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening.

Police also found fake visiting cards from him showing him associated with the United Nations and BRICS.