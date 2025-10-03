DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda remanded in 14-day judicial custody

The 62-year-old was apprehended from Agra on September 28

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:03 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chaitanyananda Saraswati was produced before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody. PTI
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Friday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Advertisement

Delhi Police produced him before judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar at the Patiala House Courts on the completion of his five-day police custody.

Advertisement

Police had sought judicial custody for Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute here.

Advertisement

His counsel moved an application seeking the supply of the seizure memo and the case diaries, which was allowed by the court.

The court sought a response from police on other applications seeking the wearing of monk robes, providing medicines and “sanyasi” food.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old was apprehended from Agra on September 28.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent inappropriate text messages to them at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students’ movements through a CCTV monitoring app installed on his phone.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

He reportedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening.

Police also found fake visiting cards from him showing him associated with the United Nations and BRICS.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts