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Home / Delhi / Selfies, new friends & nerves mark first day of academic year at Delhi University

Selfies, new friends & nerves mark first day of academic year at Delhi University

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Freshers enjoy their first day at Miranda House College in New Delhi on Tuesday. PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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Selfies with new friends, orientation sessions, college tours and get togethers marked the first day of the new academic session at Delhi University on Tuesday, as campuses buzzed with excitement and a few first day nerves.

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For freshers, the day was less about lectures and more about finding their way around unfamiliar corridors, meeting classmates and soaking in the atmosphere of their new colleges. Groups of students could be seen roaming around campuses, clicking pictures and striking up conversations with people they had met only hours earlier.

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“I am very happy and excited to start my college journey. Everything is new for me, the college, the friends and the environment. I am really looking forward to making new memories and experiencing college life,” said Saloni, a fresher.

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Not everyone, however, was equally at ease. “I am a little confused right now because everything is new. I am trying to adjust to the new environment and understand how things work. Hopefully, I will soon feel comfortable and enjoy my college life,” said Diksha.

For Kapil, joining DU was also a family connection coming full circle. “My brother also studied at Delhi University, so I always wanted to study here. Now that I am finally here, it feels really special. I am excited to begin this new journey,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched its ‘Welcome Freshers’ campaign across DU colleges, welcoming newly admitted students with tilak, flower showers and sweets. Its volunteers also set up help desks to assist students and parents with admission formalities, document verification, orientation programmes, classrooms and other campus-related information. Students arriving from outside Delhi were also guided on accommodation, transport and other local arrangements.

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