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Home / Delhi / Semiconductor policy to make Capital hub for research, investment, says Gupta

Semiconductor policy to make Capital hub for research, investment, says Gupta

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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The Delhi Government has initiated the drafting of a comprehensive semiconductor policy aimed at positioning the Capital as a hub for chip design, research and allied industries, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

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The proposed ‘Delhi Semiconductor Policy’ will focus on strengthening high-value segments such as design, research and development and advanced packaging, while also promoting investment and skilling in the sector.

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Gupta said the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem. She added that the policy would include both financial and non-financial incentives to support innovation, ease of doing business and industry growth.

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According to officials, the policy framework will be built around five key pillars: semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT); talent development and skilling; and strengthening of the start-up and industrial ecosystem.

The government expects the policy to attract investments from fabless semiconductor firms, start-ups and ATMP/OSAT players, while also supporting ancillary industries linked to testing, packaging and semiconductor inputs.

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Highlighting the employment potential, the Chief Minister said the initiative is expected to generate high-quality jobs in areas such as chip design and semiconductor research. It will also promote skill development through targeted training programmes, internships and industry–academia partnerships.

The policy further proposes measures to improve the business environment, including capital subsidies, infrastructure support and alignment with national initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission.

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