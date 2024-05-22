Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 21

In the bustling streets of Delhi, political fervour reached its peak as BJP leaders conducted roadshows, making fervent appeals to the electorate to vote for its candidates just days before the crucial LS elections.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a rally. TRIBUNE PHOTO

At a roadshow in Palam, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the AAP, accusing them of having “deep relations with anti-national forces”.

He was rallying for Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Nadda’s fiery rhetoric resonated with the crowd as he claimed, “In Punjab elections too there was an allegation that they got funding from terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exuded confidence during his roadshow in Budh Vihar. Singh, accompanied by BJP candidate Yogender Chandolia, hailed Chandolia’s popularity in his constituency. “Chandolia has been working as a BJP worker for a long time. With the crowd that you can see here, it is certain that he will win with a huge margin,” Singh asserted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, addressing multiple public meetings across Delhi, appealed to the electorate to continue the pace of development witnessed in the past five years by choosing BJP. He rallied for Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tiwari.

Gadkari emphasised the transformative leadership of PM Narendra Modi, highlighting the accomplishments of the BJP government. “Since 1947, the Congress had the opportunity to govern for 60 years, but what Congress could not achieve in 60 years, our government has done in 10 years under the leadership of Modi,” Gadkari proclaimed.

Adding to the BJP’s momentum, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed a grand roadshow in support of BJP candidates. Sharma lauded Modi’s relentless efforts towards national development while lambasting the Congress for alleged corruption and appeasement policies.

