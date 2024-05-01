Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha appointed as interim DG (Prisons) in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1
Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been given interim charge as Director General (Prisons) following the retirement of Sanjay Beniwal, an official order said on Wednesday.
Golcha, a 1992-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, has earlier held the positions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), and Special CP in the Delhi Police.
He was also Special CP Law and Order during the riots of 2020 in northeast Delhi. Golcha has also served as Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Beniwal, a 1989-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, retired from the post on April 30.
According to the order issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Golcha will look after the charge of DG (Prisons) as an interim measure until the Election Commission clears the appointment of an officer for the position.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai
Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...
At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police
The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...
Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena
Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...
Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine
It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...
Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order
Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...