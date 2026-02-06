Senior IPS officer Shankar Choudhary booked for illegal raid, detention of foreign national

The Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police has booked senior IPS officer Shankar Choudhary (AGMUT cadre, 2011 batch), a former DCP of Dwarka district, on serious charges related to an alleged illegal raid, unlawful detention of a foreign national, and misappropriation of property in the national capital in a case dating back to 2023, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, Choudhary has been booked under Sections 166, 341, 342, and 409 of the IPC in a case registered on February 5 at the Vigilance police station. The FIR was registered after an inquiry by the Union Home Ministry, which recommended initiation of disciplinary action against the officer.

Advertisement

According to the contents of the FIR, Choudhary is accused of conducting a raid in Delhi without any written authorisation or jurisdiction. During the operation, a foreign national identified as Harrison was allegedly detained illegally for four days. Vigilance officials claim that Harrison was neither formally arrested nor produced before a magistrate within the mandatory 24-hour period.

Advertisement

The investigation further alleges that during the raid, lockers and bags were seized from Harrison’s residence. However, no seizure memo was prepared, and the seized property was neither officially documented nor deposited in a police ‘malkhana’. Harrison was allegedly kept at Mizoram House in Vasant Vihar, a location that, according to vigilance officials, cannot legally be used for detention.

As part of the probe, vigilance authorities examined CCTV footage, call detail records, and recorded statements of 13 Delhi Police personnel. The CCTV footage reportedly shows Choudhary visiting Harrison’s residence on the night of November 26, 2023, where he remained inside the house for nearly two hours. The footage allegedly captures Harrison being taken out of the premises carrying lockers and bags. Investigators say Harrison was subsequently taken to Mizoram House, where he stayed from November 26 to November 29, 2023.

Advertisement

The case took a more serious turn after a PCR call was received by the Delhi Police on November 29, 2023. A woman alleged that Mizoram Police officials had detained her brother and taken Rs 35 lakh from him, and were demanding an additional Rs 20 lakh for his release. The caller directly named IPS officer Shankar Choudhary during the call. Although the identity and address of the caller could not be fully verified, vigilance officials noted that the timing of the call coincided with Harrison’s release later that night, raising further suspicion.