DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop to head NHRC’s Investigation Division

Senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop to head NHRC’s Investigation Division

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop has been appointed Director General (Investigation) of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), replacing incumbent DG R. Prasad Meena upon the latter’s superannuation on July 31.

Advertisement

Swaroop, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently attached to the Director General of Police in the same cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment as Director General (Investigation), NHRC, according to an order dated July 22.

Advertisement

His tenure will begin on or after August 1, 2025, and continue until his superannuation on August 31, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

The Investigation Division serves as the investigative arm of the NHRC, enabling it to verify submissions and claims made by various state agencies in their replies and reports to the Commission.

Advertisement

Its functioning is multi-faceted and includes conducting spot enquiries, fact-finding missions and investigations into custodial deaths, among other responsibilities

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts