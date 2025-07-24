Senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop has been appointed Director General (Investigation) of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), replacing incumbent DG R. Prasad Meena upon the latter’s superannuation on July 31.

Swaroop, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently attached to the Director General of Police in the same cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment as Director General (Investigation), NHRC, according to an order dated July 22.

His tenure will begin on or after August 1, 2025, and continue until his superannuation on August 31, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

The Investigation Division serves as the investigative arm of the NHRC, enabling it to verify submissions and claims made by various state agencies in their replies and reports to the Commission.

Its functioning is multi-faceted and includes conducting spot enquiries, fact-finding missions and investigations into custodial deaths, among other responsibilities