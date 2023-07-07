Servant decamps with Rs 23L jewellery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 6

A domestic help has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 23 lakh from the flat of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Archana Sinha, a resident of Celebrity Homes Society in the Palam Vihar area, she along with her husband Rajesh Kumar, a retired squadron leader, had hired domestic help named Kunal, a native of Bihar, in 2020.

AN FIR was registered under Section 381 of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.