Servant decamps with Rs 23L jewellery

Gurugram, July 6
A domestic help has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 23 lakh from the flat of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, police said on Thursday.
According to the complaint filed by Archana Sinha, a resident of Celebrity Homes Society in the Palam Vihar area, she along with her husband Rajesh Kumar, a retired squadron leader, had hired domestic help named Kunal, a native of Bihar, in 2020.
AN FIR was registered under Section 381 of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.
