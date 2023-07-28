Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

PTI

New Delhi, July 27

The Delhi High Court has imposed total costs of Rs 2 lakh on two restaurant bodies for failing to comply with an order passed in relation to their challenge to the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically levying service charge on food bills.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed that the costs shall be paid to the Department of Consumer Affairs. On April 12, the court had directed the National Restaurant Association of India and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India to disclose the complete list of their members in support of the petitions and also state the percentage of its members who were imposing service charge as a mandatory condition as well as those were willing to make it a voluntary contribution.