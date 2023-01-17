 Services row: Centre raises in Supreme Court issue of protest by AAP MLAs against Delhi L-G : The Tribune India

Services row: Centre raises in Supreme Court issue of protest by AAP MLAs against Delhi L-G

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, raises the issue

Services row: Centre raises in Supreme Court issue of protest by AAP MLAs against Delhi L-G

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, January 17

The Centre on Tuesday raised in the Supreme Court the protest held by AAP MLAs against alleged interferences by the lieutenant governor's office in the Delhi government's work and termed the demonstration as "undesirable".

The moment a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud assembled to hear the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, raised the issue of the protest.

On Monday, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs marched to the L-G’s office to protest against its alleged interferences in the elected government's functioning.

"There is one caveat. I would confine myself to the legal submissions only. While I say this, certain events are happening in the national capital while your Lordships are in midst of the matter. Some protests are being held," the law officer said at the outset of the proceedings.

He termed the protests as "undesirable" and said events in the national capital are capable of being noticed everywhere.

"Protests and theatrics can never take place when the Constitution bench is hearing...Certain things are happening in the capital," Mehta told the bench which also comprised justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP-led Delhi government, told the bench, "I have much more to say than he has."

On Monday, during a protest by AAP MLAs, Chief Minister Kejriwal had attacked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, saying the L-G should not "behave like a headmaster" checking students' homework.

The AAP has also claimed that the city government's proposal to send schoolteachers to Finland for training was rejected by Saxena, a charge refuted by the L-G's office.

The Delhi assembly session on Monday was adjourned for the entire day as AAP MLAs repeatedly entered the Well of the House, raising slogans against the L-G. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

2
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

3
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

4
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

5
Nation

Diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood in Gujarat

6
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

7
Punjab

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

8
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

9
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Don't Miss

View All
Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Top News

Delhi Women's panel chief Swati Maliwal alleges drunk man molested, dragged her by car for 15 metres

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by drunk car driver for 15 metres

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

UP govt opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Body on railway tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press