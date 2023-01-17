Services row: Centre raises in Supreme Court issue of protest by AAP MLAs against Delhi L-G

PTI

New Delhi, January 17

The Centre on Tuesday raised in the Supreme Court the protest held by AAP MLAs against alleged interferences by the lieutenant governor's office in the Delhi government's work and termed the demonstration as "undesirable".

The moment a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud assembled to hear the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, raised the issue of the protest.

On Monday, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs marched to the L-G’s office to protest against its alleged interferences in the elected government's functioning.

"There is one caveat. I would confine myself to the legal submissions only. While I say this, certain events are happening in the national capital while your Lordships are in midst of the matter. Some protests are being held," the law officer said at the outset of the proceedings.

He termed the protests as "undesirable" and said events in the national capital are capable of being noticed everywhere.

"Protests and theatrics can never take place when the Constitution bench is hearing...Certain things are happening in the capital," Mehta told the bench which also comprised justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP-led Delhi government, told the bench, "I have much more to say than he has."

On Monday, during a protest by AAP MLAs, Chief Minister Kejriwal had attacked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, saying the L-G should not "behave like a headmaster" checking students' homework.

The AAP has also claimed that the city government's proposal to send schoolteachers to Finland for training was rejected by Saxena, a charge refuted by the L-G's office.

The Delhi assembly session on Monday was adjourned for the entire day as AAP MLAs repeatedly entered the Well of the House, raising slogans against the L-G.