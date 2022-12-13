Seven colonies coming up for Delhi slum dwellers: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

The Centre is committed to rehabilitating slum dwellers in Delhi, assured Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha after members expressed dissatisfaction over measures to settle ‘jhuggi’ dwellers.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, he said the Centre has already provided alternative accommodation to the eligible people but only a few have occupied the flats. Many of them have gone to court. He suggested that the word “informal settlements” be used instead of slums.

The policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi enunciated on December 11, 2017 is being followed for rehabilitation of slum dwellers. It stipulates that eligibility for rehabilitation should be there for all ‘jhuggi’, ‘jhopri’ and ‘bastis’ which came up before January 1, 2006.

Besides, those which came up before January 1, 2015, will not be demolished before providing compensation and no new ones are allowed to come up.

“The seven government colonies which are coming up for redevelopment are spread over an area of 536 acres. The area of seven colonies is: Sarojini Nagar 255 acres, Netaji Nagar 111 acres, Nauroji Nagar 25 acres, Kasturba Nagar 50 acres, Thyagraj Nagar 14 acres, Srinivaspuri 73 acres and Mohammadpur 8 acres.

Under this project, 12,970 existing old houses are being replaced by 19,206 new houses. The ‘jhuggis’ in the project area, which are eligible, are offered suitable accommodation, he said.

“Out of 370 or so JJ clusters, we have already done surveys on 210 of those. Recently, the PM released 3,000 flats in Kalkaji to the beneficiaries and two such other projects are ready, added the minister.