Seven decades on, why India still looks to institute as the final medical frontier

Advertisement

AIIMS Delhi marked its 71st Foundation Day on Thursday, with the institute highlighting seven decades of work across patient care, medical education, research and innovation. An exhibition marking the journey featured 95 posters covering major milestones and developments, while more than 1,500 school students were expected to participate in health education and community outreach activities.

Advertisement

But the institution's real footprint is much larger than its Foundation Day celebrations suggest.

According to AIIMS's 2022-23 annual report, the main hospital recorded 17,89,519 OPD attendances during the year, including 6,54,423 new patients. The casualty recorded another 1,12,227 attendances. The figures work out to an average of nearly 4,900 OPD visits and around 1,800 casualty visits every day.

Advertisement

The emergency load has remained substantial. AIIMS's Department of Emergency Medicine reported nearly 1,23,962 patients in 2023-24, with the department describing a continuing rise in emergency attendance.

This volume explains an important paradox at the heart of AIIMS. It was originally conceived as a tertiary care institution for cases that other centres could not handle. Seven decades later, India's public and private healthcare network has expanded considerably and many hospitals now possess advanced specialist capabilities. Yet AIIMS continues to occupy a distinctive place in the public imagination.

Dr Naval, who has spent eight years at AIIMS, describes that relationship as something that goes beyond his identity as a doctor or professor.

“I have grown up with AIIMS,” he said, recalling his journey since joining the institute as an MBBS student. He said he had witnessed the institution grow “by leaps and bounds” across patient care, research and medical education.

For him, the transformation is not merely about the expansion of infrastructure or technology. It is also about what AIIMS represents to the ordinary patient.

“Initially it was thought as a little one tertiary care centre to take care of the problems which probably other places can't handle,” he said. But despite the growth of other government and private hospitals with advanced capabilities, “the common person looks up to this institute as the, let's say, final frontier in medicine”.

That perception is particularly visible among patients who arrive after an uncertain diagnosis, unsuccessful treatment or a difficult medical problem.

“Whatever, somewhere it's not, something is not being diagnosed, something is not being treated, or something is difficult to treat, or they are not getting, they are not satisfied, and this is the place they look up to for the final treatment,” Naval said.

The significance of that trust cannot be captured by patient numbers alone.

Naval said simply reaching AIIMS and meeting its specialists can give patients a different level of reassurance, even when the eventual treatment may be similar to what they had been offered elsewhere.

“Once they come here and they show, that itself gives them a feeling that it is going to be all right,” he said.

That emotional dimension has become part of AIIMS's national role. Patients arrive not only from Delhi but from across the country, a point also acknowledged by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel at Thursday's Foundation Day programme. She said patients and families come from across the country with immense hope and trust in the institution and called for their journey through AIIMS to be made simpler and more accessible.

The scale of that responsibility is now being matched by expansion. AIIMS Director Dr Nikhil Tandon said the institute had welcomed more than 1,000 new students across courses and disciplines this year and recruited more than 315 faculty members, described as its largest single faculty intake at any point in its history.

That expansion matters because AIIMS's contribution to the country does not stop with the patients treated within its campus. The doctors, nurses, researchers and specialists trained here become part of the wider health system. Research generated at the institute feeds into medical practice, while its clinical experience provides a testing ground for dealing with complex diseases and difficult cases.

The institution's 71 year journey can therefore be viewed through three parallel numbers: the patients who come seeking treatment, the students who come seeking training and the research and innovation that seek to change how medicine is practised.

And the scale of the first remains striking. In 2022-23 alone, nearly 18 lakh OPD visits were recorded at the main hospital. More than 6.5 lakh were new patients, meaning that on average roughly 1,800 first time patients entered the system every day.

For an institution that was originally established to address the country's most difficult medical problems, the continued demand carries an obvious message. India's healthcare capacity may have expanded dramatically, but the public's search for the highest level of expertise has not moved away from AIIMS.

Naval's description captures that continuing relationship between institution and patient.

“Even if the treatment would be the same that would have been written somewhere else, but coming here, meeting the experts or expert doctors here, that gives them a different level of satisfaction,” he said.

That may be the most difficult part of AIIMS to measure. Its annual reports can count patients, beds, students, faculty, procedures and research. But they cannot easily quantify the confidence of a family that travels hundreds of kilometres believing that if a case can be solved anywhere, it can perhaps be solved at AIIMS.

At 71, that trust itself has become part of the institution's legacy.