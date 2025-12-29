DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Seven Nigerian nationals held for overstaying

Seven Nigerian nationals held for overstaying

Accused sent to detention centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In a major crackdown under “Operation Clean Sweep”, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District apprehended seven Nigerian nationals who were found residing illegally in the national capital without valid documents.

The action was carried out in the Uttam Nagar area as part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Acting on a tip-off, teams of the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a targeted operation on December 24. During the drive, seven foreign nationals were detained for overstaying in India without valid visas.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh and led by Inspector Subhash Chand, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

The arrested individuals were identified as Chidi Pascal Anyigbo, Felix Ekeoma, Solomon Chidimma Odo, Chibueze Innocent Chukwu, Chinedu Kingsley Ogbu, Solomon Chidera Achulo and Chinedu Daniel Okechukwu.

Following their apprehension, the accused were medically examined and produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. They have been sent to a detention centre pending further legal formalities.

