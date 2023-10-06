 Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday terminated the services of seven teachers and ordered an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into their appointments made by a school aided by the Delhi Government.

The appointments were allegedly done on the basis of forged experience certificates. The L-G acted on the recommendation of the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) of the Delhi Government. The L-G office confirmed that CBI would look into the appointments.

The DoV found collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Delhi Tamil Education Association School that is aided financially by the Delhi Government.

In 2022, the school appointed 51 candidates on various posts. But it was found that seven TGT and PGT teachers had submitted fake certificates. The forged documents were crucial to secure the appointment as each year of experience was counted as an extra mark.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi directed physical verification of the experience certificates issued by the respective schools.

It was found that three teachers submitted forged documents while four others were verified by the schools where they were employed, but were not backed by documentary evidence.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked