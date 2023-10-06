Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday terminated the services of seven teachers and ordered an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into their appointments made by a school aided by the Delhi Government.

The appointments were allegedly done on the basis of forged experience certificates. The L-G acted on the recommendation of the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) of the Delhi Government. The L-G office confirmed that CBI would look into the appointments.

The DoV found collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Delhi Tamil Education Association School that is aided financially by the Delhi Government.

In 2022, the school appointed 51 candidates on various posts. But it was found that seven TGT and PGT teachers had submitted fake certificates. The forged documents were crucial to secure the appointment as each year of experience was counted as an extra mark.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi directed physical verification of the experience certificates issued by the respective schools.

It was found that three teachers submitted forged documents while four others were verified by the schools where they were employed, but were not backed by documentary evidence.

