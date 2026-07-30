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Home / Delhi / Seven-year-old boy dies of electrocution

Seven-year-old boy dies of electrocution

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Firoz - file photo
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A seven-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with an iron staircase outside a shanty in the Sector 52 slum area on Tuesday afternoon. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation into the incident.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Firoz Sheikh, a native of Khisar village in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district. Firoz was the only son of his parents. His father, Paltu Sheikh, said the family had been living in the Sector 52 slums for the past four years, where he works as a housekeeping employee.

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According to the family, Firoz was bathing in the rain outside his home on Tuesday afternoon. The shanty is a two-storey structure, and an iron staircase had been installed outside to provide access to the upper floor. A damaged power supply cable connected to the shanties allegedly came into contact with the staircase, causing it to become live. Firoz received a fatal electric shock when he touched the iron structure.

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Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately took the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to the doctors, he died due to electrocution. After receiving information about the incident, a team from Sector 53 police station reached the spot, took possession of the body and later handed it over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

“So far, the family has not lodged a formal complaint. However, we are investigating how electricity was being supplied to the shanties and whether any negligence was involved,” said a senior police officer.

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