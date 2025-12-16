DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura, casualties feared

Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura, casualties feared

Incident occurred in the early hours amid dense fog as thick smog reduced visibility in parts of Uttar Pradesh

ANI
Mathura, Updated At : 08:02 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Visuals of bus fire in Mathura. ANI Photo
Several buses caught fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during early hours of Tuesday in Mathura.

Casualties feared. Further details are awaited.

It’s worth mentioning that yesterday, several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, as air quality deteriorated in different parts of the state and visibility dropped sharply.

Agra was shrouded in dense fog, making the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, completely invisible to the public. A local resident said the fog was so thick that even vehicles were difficult to see on the roads.

Tags :
