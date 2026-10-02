DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Several Delhi Metro stations shut, Section 163 imposed ahead of proposed protest against CEC

Several Delhi Metro stations shut, Section 163 imposed ahead of proposed protest against CEC

Police have advised citizens, visitors and other stakeholders to strictly comply with the restrictions and refrain from any unauthorised gathering

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The restrictions have been put in place to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement. File
Advertisement

Entry and exit at 11 Metro stations in the New Delhi area will remain closed till further notice, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said on Friday.

The restrictions have been put in place to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Advertisement

The stations where entry and exit have been closed are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities, however, will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

Advertisement

Under the prohibitory order, public meetings, or assemblies of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, and dharnas have been prohibited without prior written permission. Shouting slogans or making speeches has also been barred. The order also prohibits carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles without prior permission.

Police have advised citizens, visitors and other stakeholders to strictly comply with the restrictions and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity.

Advertisement

Violation of the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable provisions of law.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has earlier denied permission for the proposed protest, which has been called by the All-India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The protest was scheduled for 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering. Additional Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.

Barricades have also been put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts