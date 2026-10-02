Several Delhi Metro stations shut, Section 163 imposed ahead of proposed protest against CEC

Entry and exit at 11 Metro stations in the New Delhi area will remain closed till further notice, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said on Friday.

The restrictions have been put in place to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

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The stations where entry and exit have been closed are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities, however, will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

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Under the prohibitory order, public meetings, or assemblies of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, and dharnas have been prohibited without prior written permission. Shouting slogans or making speeches has also been barred. The order also prohibits carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles without prior permission.

Police have advised citizens, visitors and other stakeholders to strictly comply with the restrictions and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity.

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Violation of the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable provisions of law.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has earlier denied permission for the proposed protest, which has been called by the All-India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The protest was scheduled for 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering. Additional Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.

Barricades have also been put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.