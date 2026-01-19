DT
PT
Severe smog engulfs Delhi: AQI soars to 417, Wazirpur worst hit

Air quality 'severe' at 25 stations, while it is 'very poor' at 14 station

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Commuters navigate through dense smog in New Delhi, on January 18, 2026. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Delhi choked under a blanket of smog on Monday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 417 in the 'severe' category, according to the Sameer app.

The air quality was 'severe' at 25 stations, while it was 'very poor' at 14 station.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, AQI data for one station was not available while writing this report. Wazirpur, which recorded an AQI of 474, had the worst air quality among all stations.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'severe' to 'very poor' category for the next two days. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the 'very poor' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 23-25 degree Celsius and 6-8 degree Celsius, respectively.

