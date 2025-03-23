Sex racket busted in Delhi’s Paharganj, foreigners among 23 women rescued

In a major operation against immoral trafficking of women, the Delhi Police have busted a sex racket and rescued 23 women, including three minor girls and some foreigner women, from the clutches of human traffickers, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Seven people, identified as Nurshed Alam (21), Mohd. Rahul Alam (22), Abdul Mannan (30), Taushif Rexa, Shamim Alam (29), Md. Jarul (26) and Monish (26), were arrested, the officer said.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harhs Vardhan said after receiving a series of intelligence inputs about an immoral trafficking racket in the Central District, multiple teams were deployed to develop key inputs regarding those spots.

The police teams started working on the inputs regarding immoral trafficking and prostitution activities at some hotels in Paharganj, he said.

“It was alleged that accused persons were bringing girls from West Bengal, Nepal and other places in Delhi and keeping them in a house at Main Bazar in Paharganj, and later sending them to various hotels for prostitution,” DCP Vardhan said.

Accordingly, a team comprising women and men police personnel was formed which divided into smaller units to conduct surveillance and raid multiple locations, he said.

“The officers tracked the movement of the victims, who were being sent to nearby hotels on scooties. Decoy customers were deployed at these hotels and after confirming that sex trafficking was taking place, the team acted swiftly,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the cops raided the house and several hotels, including God Inn and Hotel Mini Palace, in Paharganj and rescued 23 girls, including three minor girls and 10 women from Nepal. Further probe is under way, the official added.