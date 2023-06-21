Sexagenarian arrested for molestation

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor brother-sister duo in Vijay Vihar here, the police said on Tuesday. The mother of the children filed a police complaint on Monday accusing her neighbour of molesting her eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son on Thursday and Saturday.

The children had gone to the man's house on the first floor of their residential building to give him food as his family members were not in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest) of the Indian Penal Code and 6/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, the officer said. A medical examination of both kids has been done, police said.