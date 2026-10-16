Sextortion racket busted in Delhi, four held

The Delhi Police busted an organised sextortion cyber-fraud syndicate and arrested four people, including an alleged key member, for cheating a Gurugram-based man of Rs 14.63 lakh by threatening him with arrest over an obscene video, officials said on Thursday.

Those accused have been identified as Imran Khan (28), a resident of Jurhera in Rajasthan’s Deeg district; Samad Khan (32); Tasleem Raja (32), both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab; and Ankit Sain, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan.

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The accused allegedly posed as Gurugram Police personnel and YouTube representatives, falsely claiming that a criminal case had been registered against the victim after he received an obscene video on WhatsApp.

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According to the police, the complainant, Manjeet Singh, a sewadar at a gurdwara, transferred a total of Rs 14,63,999.19 from his own and his nephew’s bank accounts through multiple transactions between September 11 and 27, 2025.

Investigators identified Imran as a key member of the alleged syndicate. He allegedly arranged mule bank accounts, fake SIM cards and mobile phones used in the fraud and withdrew money on behalf of other members. Samad allegedly facilitated the procurement of bank accounts, while Sain and Raja allegedly provided their accounts to route the extorted money.

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The investigation involved technical surveillance and financial analysis of around 100 suspected mobile numbers and their associated IMEIs. The analysis helped the police trace the suspected network to Kaltariya village and surrounding areas in Rajasthan’s Deeg district, establishing a geographical link to the Mewat region.

The police said the cheated money was routed through multiple bank accounts. Of the amount, Rs 1,80,499 was traced to an Axis Bank account held by Sain, while Rs 2.22 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh were traced to two accounts held by Mohd Shariq Khan. Another Rs 1 lakh was traced to a CSB Bank account held by Raja, while Rs 50,000 was transferred to an India Post Payments Bank account.

During interrogation, Imran allegedly disclosed that he had arranged Sain’s bank account for Rs 3,500 and retained its ATM card, cheque book and passbook. He allegedly withdrew money credited to the account and handed it over to other associates. The police said he had also facilitated the arrangement of other bank accounts through Samad.

The police said Raja disclosed that he and Samad had come into contact with Imran through online game PUBG. Imran allegedly visited Ludhiana to facilitate the opening of Raja’s bank account, while Samad arranged the linked SIM card. After Rs 1 lakh was credited to the account, Imran allegedly withdrew Rs 50,000 through an ATM and facilitated further transactions through cheque and NEFT.

According to investigators, the syndicate used the “Friends Search” application to identify potential victims by entering mobile numbers from specific cities or areas and searching adjoining numbers.

The accused allegedly contacted victims through WhatsApp video calls and played pre-recorded obscene videos on another mobile phone positioned behind the calling device, creating the impression of a genuine video interaction. The calls were recorded and subsequently used to blackmail the victims.