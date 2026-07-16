Sexual exploitation on marriage promise: Cops file charge-sheet in 11 days in Delhi

The Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet in connection with the sexual exploitation of a female on the promise of marriage and concealing of the religious identity by the accused, the police said on Wednesday.

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The charge-sheet was filed within 11 days of the registration of the FIR, cops added.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami, in a statement, said the case stemmed from a written complaint submitted by the complainant at the Janakpuri police station, alleging that the accused Asif, alias Honey, concealed his religion, established physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage, later refused to marry her, assaulted her, threatened her with dire consequences, and also threatened to upload her private photographs and videos on social media.

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The DCP added that investigation was taken up on priority, the statement of the victim was recorded and the accused was apprehended, interrogated and arrested in accordance with law.

His mobile phone was seized through proper legal procedure for forensic examination. After medical examination, the accused was remanded in police custody and, thereafter, sent to judicial custody, Swami added.

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During the investigation, the investigating officer inspected the place of occurrence, prepared the site plan and collected all relevant oral, documentary and electronic evidence. Technical investigation, including analysis of call detail records and location data of both the accused and the complainant, established continuous communication between them. Attendance records of the accused from his workplace were also collected and made part of the investigation, the cop mentioned.

Owing to the prompt, professional and scientific investigation, sufficient evidence was collected, enabling the IO to complete the investigation expeditiously and file the charge-sheet within 11 days of the registration of the FIR.