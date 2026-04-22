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Home / Delhi / Sexually assaulted, strangled with phone charger, IRS officer's daughter found dead at her Delhi house

Sexually assaulted, strangled with phone charger, IRS officer's daughter found dead at her Delhi house

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who was fired over a month ago

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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A young woman, identified as the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, was found dead at her residence in the Amar Colony area of southeast Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

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The victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances.

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A police team rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered. Police suspect that a mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her.

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The woman was 21 years old and was alone at home.

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is said to be absconding.

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A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

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