A young woman, identified as the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, was found dead at her residence in the Amar Colony area of southeast Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

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The victim was discovered by her family members inside the house under suspicious circumstances.

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A police team rushed to the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered. Police suspect that a mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her.

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The woman was 21 years old and was alone at home.

Police suspect the involvement of a domestic help who used to work at the house before being fired over a month ago. He is said to be absconding.

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A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.