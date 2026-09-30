SFI Delhi to march against rising violence against women

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The Students Federation of India (SFI), Delhi, has announced a protest march on Wednesday against what it termed a rise in incidents of sexual violence against women and minors in the national capital, while also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The protest will be held at 3 pm at the Delhi Secretariat. In a statement issued on Tuesday, SFI said nearly 13 cases of rape and sexual harassment had been reported in Delhi in September, including the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near LSR, sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl at a tailor shop in Sadar Bazar and the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in a moving sleeper bus in the Delhi-NCR region.

SFI alleged that authorities were resorting to “moral policing” instead of addressing the causes of sexual violence. It demanded that all forms of sexual violence be treated as serious crimes, with legal procedures initiated promptly and without victim blaming.

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The organisation also called for better infrastructure, including streetlights, CCTV cameras and functional pink booths, besides student representation in Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and regular sensitisation programmes across campuses and public spaces. It opposed curfews and restrictions on women students clothing and mobility, saying authorities should instead work to address rape culture.