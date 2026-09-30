DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / SFI Delhi to march against rising violence against women

SFI Delhi to march against rising violence against women

Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Students Federation of India (SFI), Delhi, has announced a protest march on Wednesday against what it termed a rise in incidents of sexual violence against women and minors in the national capital, while also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

The protest will be held at 3 pm at the Delhi Secretariat. In a statement issued on Tuesday, SFI said nearly 13 cases of rape and sexual harassment had been reported in Delhi in September, including the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near LSR, sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl at a tailor shop in Sadar Bazar and the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in a moving sleeper bus in the Delhi-NCR region.

SFI alleged that authorities were resorting to “moral policing” instead of addressing the causes of sexual violence. It demanded that all forms of sexual violence be treated as serious crimes, with legal procedures initiated promptly and without victim blaming.

Advertisement

The organisation also called for better infrastructure, including streetlights, CCTV cameras and functional pink booths, besides student representation in Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and regular sensitisation programmes across campuses and public spaces. It opposed curfews and restrictions on women students clothing and mobility, saying authorities should instead work to address rape culture.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts