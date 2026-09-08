DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / SFI member served notice over Jantar Mantar protest

SFI member served notice over Jantar Mantar protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. File
Advertisement

An SFI state committee member and student of Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Akshat Tripathi, has alleged that he had been served a notice by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for allegedly participating in a protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tripathi was among students and young people who participated in a peaceful demonstration seeking answers from the government and the Education Minister on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and the education system.

Advertisement

The organisation said Tripathi was seriously injured on July 20 when Delhi Police allegedly used force against protesters who were marching towards Parliament.

Advertisement

The SFI has condemned the notice, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Police was targeting Tripathi for participating in the protest and accusing him of inciting students against the government.

The organisation also claimed that Tripathi had been asked to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh and described the action as a violation of Supreme Court orders concerning the right to peaceful protest.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts