SFI member served notice over Jantar Mantar protest

An SFI state committee member and student of Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Akshat Tripathi, has alleged that he had been served a notice by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for allegedly participating in a protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tripathi was among students and young people who participated in a peaceful demonstration seeking answers from the government and the Education Minister on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and the education system.

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The organisation said Tripathi was seriously injured on July 20 when Delhi Police allegedly used force against protesters who were marching towards Parliament.

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The SFI has condemned the notice, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Police was targeting Tripathi for participating in the protest and accusing him of inciting students against the government.

The organisation also claimed that Tripathi had been asked to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh and described the action as a violation of Supreme Court orders concerning the right to peaceful protest.