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Home / Delhi / SFI sweeps Ambedkar varsity student polls

SFI sweeps Ambedkar varsity student polls

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) emerged as the dominant force in the Ambedkar University Delhi Student Council (AUDSC) elections - 2026, securing a clear majority across campuses and winning 21 seats.

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As per the results, the SFI won 13 seats at the Kashmere Gate campus, gaining majority in the 25-member council. At the Karampura campus, it secured five out of the seven seats it contested, while at the Lodhi Road campus, it won three out of four seats. Overall, the organisation outperformed rival student groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the All-India Students’ Association (AISA).

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With this victory, SFI has continued its winning streak at Ambedkar University, Delhi, maintaining its dominance in the student council elections since its inception in 2018.

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