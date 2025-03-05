SFI wins majority in Ambedkar University Delhi Students’ Council election

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has emerged as a dominant force in the Ambedkar University Delhi Students’ Council (AUDSC) election for 2025, securing 24 out of 45 councillor seats across the university’s four campuses. This marks the return of students’ union election at AUD after a six-year gap.

According to the final results, SFI won a significant number of seats at the Kashmere Gate campus, securing 16 out of 28 seats, where it contested 18 seats. In Karampura, it secured five out of 12 seats. SFI also made its debut in Lodhi Road and Qutub Institutional Area campuses, winning one out of three seats and both seats available in Qutub, respectively.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) secured six seats, with four in Kashmere Gate and two in Karampura. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to win three seats, two in Kashmere Gate and one in Karampura. Neither AISA nor ABVP could secure any representation in Lodhi Road or Qutub campuses.